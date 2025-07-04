FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a facade collapse in Fall River as powerful storms moved through.

The facade on Bank Street came down as the area was pummeled by a powerful thunderstorm. The building, which was under renovation, also had its windows blown out by powerful winds.

Officials say the damage on Bank Street was just one of many areas in the community where crews were cleaning up.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)