YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a trench collapse in Yarmouth on South Shore Road Tuesday morning.

According to Yarmouth fire, one person died in the accident and one person was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Providence.

Officials say one person was able to free themselves from the accident while another was rescued hours later.

Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)