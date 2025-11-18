YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a trench collapse in Yarmouth on South Shore Road Tuesday morning.

According to Yarmouth fire, one person died in the accident and one person was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Providence.

Officials say one person was able to free themselves from the accident while another was rescued hours later.

Details at this time are limited.

