ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say both a tractor-trailer truck and another vehicle were involved in a fatal crash in Attleboro early Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on I-295.

Massachusetts State Police said as of 9 a.m., troopers were on-scene at the interchange between I-295 and I-95 northbound where the crash occurred.

According to the MassDOT, the incident happened just before exit 4 on I-295 north, reducing traffic to just a breakdown lane at one point.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox