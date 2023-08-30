ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say both a tractor-trailer truck and another vehicle were involved in a fatal crash in Attleboro early Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on I-295.

Massachusetts State Police said as of 9 a.m., troopers were on-scene at the interchange between I-295 and I-95 northbound where the crash occurred.

According to the MassDOT, the incident happened just before exit 4 on I-295 north, reducing traffic to just a breakdown lane at one point.

