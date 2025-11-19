MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fatal mobile home fire in Mashpee early Wednesday morning.

According to the Mashpee fire department, around 3:19 a.m., crews responded to Lot 86 Nathan Ellis Highway, near the Lakeside Trailer Park.

When they arrived, they were told some was still possibly inside the structure, prompting a search operation and immediate interior fire.

The fire was knocked down but search efforts were affected by severe conditions inside.

Firefighters were able to remove someone from the residence. The victim was pronounced dead after resuscitative efforts weren’t successful.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



