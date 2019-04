FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died in a fire in Fall River.

The fire happened Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. on Palmer Street.

Crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

Officials are on scene investigating the cause.

