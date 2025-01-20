NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fatal fire at a two-family home on Cotter Street in New Bedford Monday around 1 p.m.

Firefighters said upon arrival, two people were trapped and one of them was rescued from the second floor.

“There were several other tenants that were outside, that were injured and in need of medical care,” said fire official Scott Kruger.

Officials say one person died and four others were taken in for medical care.

The fire took about 90 minutes to be controlled and the building sustained “catastrophic damage,” authorities said.

“When it’s cold out, everything freezes right away,” said Kruger. “It add another component with the hose lines freezing, slip and fall problems.”

The fire is being investigated by NBFD, NBPD, state police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, and state police assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

