OAKHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fatal fire in Oakham early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a single-family home at 67 Skyline Drive in Oakham around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire.

A Rutland police officer reportedly attempted to get inside the home but was forced back due to the conditions inside.

Officials said six inches of snow outside and temperatures around four degrees Fahrenheit caused the hose lines to freeze and caused icy conditions at the scene.

After roughly an hour, the fire was under control and firefighters stayed at the home extinguishing hotspots.

A man died in the fire. Officials say he was the only person who lived at the home.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” said Chief Howe. “This is a sad day for them and the community.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)