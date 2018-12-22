Crews respond to fatal fire in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has died in an early morning fire in South Boston Saturday.

Crews responded to the home on East 8th Street just after 5 a.m. found heavy smoke billowing out of windows and doors.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but found a woman trapped on the first floor.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Michael Sullivan, who lives in the upstairs apartments, spoke about how he and his family made it out and how they tried to help this woman.

” We ran down to the first floor where the landlady lives. Sullivan said. “She wasn’t answering so we got the key to her house and opened the door. When we got the door open there was a wall of heat and smoke was billowing out.”

Crews are investigating the cause of this fire.

