METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Methuen Tuesday morning that took the life of a resident.

First responders said they received a call about the fire before 3 a.m.

” On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family home,” fire officials said in a statement. “They immediately attempted to make entry but encountered heavy fire and were blocked by heavy clutter. They moved to defensive operations to protect nearby homes.”

The road leading to the house was blocked off by police.

Three occupants were able to escape, but firefighters found one resident deceased inside.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)