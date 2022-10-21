KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews in southern New Hampshire responded to a large fire in Keene Friday night after a plane crashed into a residential building, killing those onboard the aircraft.

Swanzey Police asked drivers to avoid lower Main Street Friday night as crews responded to a “plane crash with building fire” at 7 p.m. Images of a fire in the area of 667 Main Street showed flames and a large plume of smoke developing between at least two buildings at the time.

The scene, near Keene State College, appeared to be just north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport.

Gathering preliminary information, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said an “unidentified aircraft crashed into a building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m.” and that the aircraft involved may have been a single-engine, Beechcraft Sierra plane.

The City of Keene later announced on Facebook that while no one inside of the building was injured, “those on the plane have perished.”

City officials did not specify how many people were onboard the aircraft and said new details will be announced when they become available.

Authorities with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are investigating.

Breaking: sources say it was a small plane that crashed into a building in Keene New Hampshire tonight…unclear on injuries at the moment or where the plane was headed #7News pic.twitter.com/C55TIytE2c — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 22, 2022

