FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews were called to a fiery crash in Falmouth early Sunday morning.

The crash at the intersection of Route 151 and Ashumet Road caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

A witness said one person who was in the back seat of the vehicle was pulled out and dragged to safety.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

