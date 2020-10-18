Crews respond to fiery crash on I-95 North in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fiery crash overnight on Interstate 95 north in Newton, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to a crash on Grove Street found the car in flames and doused the vehicle with water, fire officials said.

The front of the crash was smashed in at the time.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)