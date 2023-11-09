BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Bridgewater Thursday after a fire broke out in a local auto shop.

A drone was over the scene on Bedford Street near Route 18 Thursday afternoon, spotting heavy smoke coming out of the two-story commercial building.

The West Bridgewater Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the fire response had grown to two alarms shortly before 2 p.m.

The fire department shared photos of flames burning through the building roof while crews from multiple communities worked to pour water on the structure.

“Defensive operations only at this time,” the fire department said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

