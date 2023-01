GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning.

Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food.

No injuries have been reported.

Westborough Engine 4 is operating at this commercial building fire on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton. pic.twitter.com/xzzUa00yTJ — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) January 31, 2023

