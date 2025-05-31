BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters extended a ladder truck overnight to extinguish a fire in an electrical room at a hotel in Allston.

The fire on Soldiers Field Road forced the hotel to evacuate guests, who could be seen waiting outside until it was safe to return to the building.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

