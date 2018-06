NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) – Fire crews responded after flames broke out at an apartment complex in Nashua Sunday night.

More than 50 people were evacuated from the building.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)