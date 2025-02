LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at a playground in Lawrence on Wednesday.

Wooden boards on a walkway at the Hayden Schofield Playstead appeared to be burned.

Crews worked to remove those boards.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)