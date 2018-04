WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a fire at a landscaping company in Woburn.

Viewers tell 7News smoke from the fire could be seen for miles from Interstate 93 and Interstate 95.

It appears that mulch caught fire at the company on New Boston Road.

Crews used excavators and backhoes to put the fire out.

