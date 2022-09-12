WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking residents to avoid Highland Street as crews respond to a fire in the area of Doherty High School.

The City of Worcester tweeted out a traffic advisory at 3:25 p.m., asking drivers to avoid the high school in the city’s Newton Square neighborhood.

Video captured by locals showed flames burning at a multistory structure that appeared to adjoin Doherty HS.

Thick, black plumes of smoke from the flames could be seen across the city, according to several other residents who reached out to 7NEWS with their own video.

Video from my friend pic.twitter.com/0Dh3UCoC1e — Jack (@Jack_lars_60) September 12, 2022

Traffic Advisory: Motorists are advised to avoid the area of Doherty High School (Highland Street and Newton Square). WFD is on scene. — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) September 12, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)