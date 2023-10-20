BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to Congress Street in Boston Thursday after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in the area, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire department, in a post on X, said companies were on scene at 280 Congress Street as of around 8 p.m. battling flames on the building’s 30th floor.

Companies were later clearing out of the building as of around 8:35 p.m., according to a later post.

While some elevators remained shut down due to flooded elevator shafts, officials said elevators between the first and 15th floors were operating.

The fire department said the building was “all commercial” and unoccupied.

Boston fire officials shared photos from the response Thursday night, showing multiple ladders in use.

No further information was immediately available.

