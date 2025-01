BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire on Hull Street in the North End this evening.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to reach the top of the building.

One person was taken to the hospital, per Boston EMS.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

