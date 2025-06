FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to battle a fire in Fitchburg Monday afternoon.

Officials say the fire took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Pratt Road.

No injuries were reported but officials do consider the fire to be suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)