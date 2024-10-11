KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Kingston Friday after a fire broke out in a local retail plaza.

The fire happened Friday morning in the Kingsbury Square plaza off Summer Street. Firefighters from several communities arrived at the scene and were later seen surveying the aftermath of the emergency response.

Kingsbury Square includes several businesses, including a Big Y location.

The Kingston Police Department in a post on Facebook said all businesses in the plaza were closed for the day as a result of the fire. Police asked all community members to avoid the area.

Though fire remained under investigation as of around 9 a.m., Kingston police said a mechanical failure in the plaza’s HVAC system was likely to blame.

There were no reported injuries.

