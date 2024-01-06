WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that broke out in a multi-family home in WInthrop overnight.

Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames on Shirley Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

