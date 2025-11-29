ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a nursing and rehab center in Rockland on Saturday after a fire broke out inside, officials said.

Crews were working to extinguish a fire on the third floor fo the Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Webster Street around 4 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

