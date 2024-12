PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire in a multi-family home in Peabody Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said flames and smoke were coming from the first floor of the home on Main Street.

It is not yet clear how many people were evacuated.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)