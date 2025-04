MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple crews responded to a garage fire on West Street in Medfield Thursday night around 7.

Crews from Millis, Norfolk, and Westwood responded. Officials say thanks to their swift response, the damage was limited and no injures were reported.

