REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday.

Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site.

National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe.

