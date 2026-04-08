Crews responded to a gas leak near the Burlington Mall Wednesday morning.

Around 8:50 a.m., the Burlington fire department received reports of a construction incident at the Burlington Mall.

When they arrived, crews determined a forklift in the area of Nordstrom’s had hit a gas line. Crews then worked to evacuate the mall.

National Grid arrived to assist fire fighters and shut off gas in the building. Officials say crews walked the entire mall and meters did not detect any dangerous gases or gas levels in the building. It has since been cleared to reopen.