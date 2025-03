GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire that broke out at the Market Basket in Gloucester.

Fire officials say the flames broke out just before 8:30 p.m. on Gloucester Crossing Road.

The fire was on the loading dock in the back of the building and the store had to be evacuated.

Officials say the fire is out and crews are investigating the scene.

