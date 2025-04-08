DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire and utility crews were on scene of a hazmat situation at a Duxbury apartment building Monday evening.

Crews were seen on Park Street.

Duxbury fire says a water leak from a broken pipe that a contractor was working to repair got into the building’s electrical system and fire alarms.

At least 30 people were forced out of the building.

No injuries were reported, and details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



