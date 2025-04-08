DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire and utility crews were on scene of a hazmat situation in Duxbury Monday evening.

Crews were seen on Park Street at what appeared to be a condominium.

Officials believe a water leak led to sparks inside.

The incident allegedly caused people living inside the building to evacuate.

No injuries were reported, and details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)