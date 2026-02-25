TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to reports of a house explosion in Taunton Wednesday morning.

The State Fire Marshall released a statement on the explosion, saying, “State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are responding to support Taunton FD with an origin and cause investigation following an explosion on Hart Street in Taunton. Preliminary information suggests multiple injured parties. I expect it will be a while before I have meaningful info but will share it when I can.”

Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)