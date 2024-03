BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Braintree overnight.

Video from the scene showed ground ladders deployed and significant damage to the side of the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

