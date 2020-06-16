Crews respond to house fire in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in East Bridgewater Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Cedar Street around 1 p.m. and upon arrival, found the kitchen engulfed in flames, according to a release issued by the department.

The fire was largely extinguished within 15 mins but not before the fire caused significant heat damage to the first floor and smoke damage to the second.

The homeowner was able to make it to safety and did not suffer any injuries.

Firefighters were able to rescue a pet cat.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

