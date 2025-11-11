METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Methuen Tuesday morning.

First responders said they received a call about the fire before 3 a.m.

The road leading to the house was blocked off by police.

It is not yet know if anyone was inside during the fire, or how it started.

