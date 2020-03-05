Crews respond to house fire in Millville

MILLVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a house fire in Millville Thursday evening.

Firefighters arriving at the scene in the 100 blocks of Thayer Street found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the roof.

Additional tankers were called from area towns to assist.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until the flames were extinguished.

It is unclear if anyone was home when the blaze ignited.

The cause remains under investigation.

