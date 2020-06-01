Crews respond to house fire in Westport

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Westport Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Sanford Road around 3:13 p.m. and upon arrival found a single-family residence that is listed as a historical house ablaze, according to a release issued by the department.

The fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes but not before causing significant damage to the exterior and attic of the 200-year-old home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

