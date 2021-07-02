CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a large steam leak in Cambridge on Friday morning.

The steam could be seen pouring out of the roadway in the area of Spring and Second streets.

Firefighters vented the steam before clearing the scene.

No additional information has been released.

