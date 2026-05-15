Several crews responded to a major fire after an explosion at a lumber mill in Searsmont, Maine, on Friday.

Searsmont is located between Augusta and Bangor.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said she’s been briefed on the situation and urges people to avoid the area.

One of the mill owners spoke about the fire.

“All employees, the most important thing, are accounted for. Buildings can be replaced, employees cannot.”

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