EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a major water main break in the area of 1400 block of Central Street in East Bridgewater around 7:30 a.m.

The water main is owned by the city of Brockton. Customers saw their water pressure drop until crews could isolate the leak.

“I came out and it was like, I thought we were in California with the way the floods are happening in California now just pouring down. It was like a river coming down the street,” a neighbor nearby said.

“This is my first time seeing my driveway like this but you know they said they will fix everything fully they do,” Cindy Cetoute said, who’s driveway was destroyed by the main break.

Cetoute’s garage is also flooded.

“I have my personal stuff: clothes, mattress, fridge, and the floor too have some damage,” Cetoute said.

