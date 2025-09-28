BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton firefighters were called to the scene of a manhole fire late Saturday night.

Fire trucks and an ambulance crew could be seen near a taped-off section of Belmont Street.

An Eversource crew also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox