BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton firefighters were called to the scene of a manhole fire late Saturday night.

Fire trucks and an ambulance crew could be seen near a taped-off section of Belmont Street.

An Eversource crew also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)