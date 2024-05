EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to extinguish a manhole fire in Everett on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the area of lower Broadway and found one manhole had a fire and a second had heavy smoke.

Both were quickly extinguished.

National Grid responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)