BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a manhole fire on Atlantic Avenue in Boston Friday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 2:11 p.m., Boston firefighters and police officers responded to the street in front of 408 Atlantic Ave., police said.

Officials said the cover of the manhole popped off, letting out clouds of thick steam and smoke across the streets.

As of 4 p.m., parts of Atlantic Avenue are closed while crews work to fix the issue.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

