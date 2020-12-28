Crews respond to massive blaze at Brookline apartment building

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to the scene of a massive house fire in Brookline Monday evening.

SKY 7HD captured the intense fight as several firefighters climbed onto the roof of the three-story Hamilton Road apartment building to try and extinguish the heavy flames poking through.

Thick, black smoke could also be seen rising into the air.

It is unclear if anyone was in the building at the time of the blaze or if anyone was injured.

At approximately 4:15 pm fire at 16 Hamilton Road in Brookline on the 3rd floor .A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/NrVW9Ahh91 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 28, 2020

Thick black smoke fills the sky as Boston and Brookline Fire battle the blaze. pic.twitter.com/0PkZUMkSOR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 28, 2020

The Cambridge Fire Department is assisting

The cause remains under investigation.

