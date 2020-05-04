HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a massive house fire in Hanson Monday night.

Firefighters arriving to the scene on Pennsylvania Avenue found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the roof of the building, according to a post on the Whitman Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No further information has been released.

Engine 243 and Car 1 at the working fire in Hanson pic.twitter.com/WFX17fu0IL — Whitman Fire-Rescue (@WhitmanFire) May 5, 2020

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

