Crews respond to massive, multi-alarm fire at triple decker in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive, multi-alarm fire at a triple-decker home in Worcester Friday night.

Freezing temperatures made the firefight all the more difficult as crews worked to extinguish the flames that consumed a Jaques Street home.

Multiple agencies were called for help.

By about 9 p.m. the flames seemed to be greatly reduced.

So far, there has been no word on any injuries or what may have ignited the blaze.

