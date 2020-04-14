BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded several streets in a busy section of Boston’s South End Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported water main break on Harrison Avenue near where it intersects with Perry Street found the road entirely underwater and two cars nearly swallowed up.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Utility crews have been called to the scene to conduct repairs.

It is unclear what may have caused this break or how it is impacting residents in the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

