Firefighters, Coast Guard working to contain mysterious Mystic River oil spill

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - Chelsea firefighters and members of the Coast Guard joined environmental officials at the scene of an oil spill Thursday morning in the Mystic River.

The spill, which occurred in a section of the river near the Tobin Bridge, is being described as “light,” according to 7’s Steve Cooper, who responded to the scene.

Officials are unclear where the mineral oil is coming from.

Firefighters could be seen pulling a boom that was collecting the oil from the river.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Firefighters pulling a boom out of the river that was containing the oil spill…described as a light oil #7News pic.twitter.com/lWASfGm3o9 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 12, 2018

Chelsea fire,the coast guard and DEP dealing with an oil spill in the mystic river near the Tobin bridge #7News pic.twitter.com/U8ACUGaDOV — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 12, 2018

