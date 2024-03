RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer that spilled grain across Interstate 93 in Randolph on Saturday.

The crash was just south of the split near Exit 5. The southbound side of 93 was temporarily shut down down but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

